It Chapter 2 casts Teach Grant as Henry Bowers

It: Chapter 2 is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

It: Chapter 2, the sequel to last year’s megahit horror film IT, has cast another villain. Teach Grant, whose credits include TV shows like Supernatural, Van Helsing and recently Altered Carbon, has been roped in for the role of Henry Bowers, who is a minor villain in the original story (Stephen King’s book).

In 2017 film IT, Henry had been driven mad by the titular entity who appears in the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown to terrorise the children of Derry, Maine once in 27 years. Bowers, prodded by IT, killed his own father. Those who have read the book would know that Henry Bowers has a pivotal role in the second half of the story.

Teach Grant is largely unknown and has appeared in largely minor roles but he has good acting chops. IT was a considerable critical and commercial success for New Line and Warner Bros. It is the highest grossing horror film to date and the studio announced the sequel soon after. It earned 700 million dollars on a tiny budget of 35 million dollars.

It: Chapter 2 will see the Loser’s Club once again squaring up against Pennywise. Now grown up and scattered, they are forced to return to Derry when Pennywise returns to haunt the town and feed on its fears.

Rest of the characters, including of those in Loser’s Club, have already been cast. The sequel will also be directed by Andy Muschietti. It: Chapter 2 is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

