It Chapter 2 adds two more cast members

IT, directed by Andrés Muschietti, was one of the most successful R-Rated films of all time.

It: Chapter 2 has two more cast members now. Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink will play the role of Adrian Mellon and Tom Rogan, respectively. The film, which would be a sequel to 2017’s IT, has already cast its primary characters with actor Isaiah Mustafa in the role of Mike Hanlon.The other cast members include James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James Ransone as Eddie, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben and, of course, Bill Skarsgard as the terrifying clown Pennywise.

IT, directed by Andrés Muschietti, is one of the most successful R-Rated films of all time. The first film covered the first part of King’s novel when the child protagonists battle and ultimately defeat the entity called ‘It’, who mostly appears as a clown but is actually older than the universe. He preys on children and feeds on their fear. Once in 27 years, he becomes active in the town of Derry, Maine and goes back into hibernation after having its fill.

It: Chapter 2 will see the Losers Club, now adults and scattered across the country once more uniting to defeat the evil of IT, who has risen again after 27 years and is terrorising the town where the kids spent their childhood.

Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink will play the role of Adrian Mellon and Tom Rogan, respectively in It: Chapter 2.

IT ended its box office run at over 700 million dollars on a minuscule budget of 35 million dollars. It also holds an impressive 85% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, ” Well-acted and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story at its core, It amplifies the horror in Stephen King’s classic story without losing touch with its heart.”

It: Chapter 2 is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2019.

