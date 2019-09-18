Issa Rae developing modern take on crime thriller Set It Off

Actor-writer Issa Rae is working on a re-imagining of hit crime thriller Set It Off.

The Insecure star and co-creator will produce and is planning to feature in the project, reported Variety.

Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster are attached to write the script.

Starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica Fox and Kimberly Elise, the 1996 film centred on four friends who pull off a series of successful robberies in Los Angeles, courtesy a rogue insider.

The original was a blockbuster and propelled the careers of all four leads, including its director F Gary Gray.