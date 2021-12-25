Ishaan Khatter teases cameo in Don’t Look Up, can’t believe he’s in the same montage as Leonardo DiCaprio and ‘GOAT’ Meryl Streep

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to reveal that he has a cameo in the star-studded Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Released on the streaming platform on Friday, Don’t Look Up is a satire about climate change directed by Adam McKay.

Sharing a video of his appearance in the film, Ishaan wrote in his post, “Finally found time to kick back and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I’ve looked forward to most this year… Whoa. WAITTTT A MINUTE. Who dat? So cool to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT Meryl Streep and genius Leo.”

In the film, Ishaan plays Raghav Manavalan, who condemns US President Orlean for ignoring India and the rest of the world as a giant comet heads towards Earth. Ishaan’s fans were overjoyed. “Loved the surprise,” one person wrote in the comments section. “So proud,” wrote another. “Wooohhhooooo yayyy broo,” actor Priyanshu Painyulli commented.

Ishaan is in august company. Don’t Look Up features stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman and many others. He isn’t the only actor to have made a cameo appearance in the film; Chris Evans appears briefly as a fictional film star.

The Indian Express review of the film called it a ‘sharp satire’ but critisiced McKay for limiting his perspective to the US.

Ishaan made his acting debut with Beyond the Clouds, and his Hindi debut with 2018’s Dhadak, and followed it up with Khaali Peeli. He also appeared in Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy. He will next be seen in the war film Pippa.