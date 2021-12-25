scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 25, 2021
MUST READ

Ishaan Khatter teases cameo in Don’t Look Up, can’t believe he’s in the same montage as Leonardo DiCaprio and ‘GOAT’ Meryl Streep

Ishaan Khatter appears in a cameo appearance in Don't Look Up, which stars icons such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 25, 2021 9:50:56 am
Ishaan Khatter in Don't Look Up. (Photo: Screenshot, Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to reveal that he has a cameo in the star-studded Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Released on the streaming platform on Friday, Don’t Look Up is a satire about climate change directed by Adam McKay.

Sharing a video of his appearance in the film, Ishaan wrote in his post, “Finally found time to kick back and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I’ve looked forward to most this year… Whoa. WAITTTT A MINUTE. Who dat? So cool to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT Meryl Streep and genius Leo.”

Also read |Don’t Look Up movie review: Leonardo DiCaprio leads a galaxy of stars in Netflix’s sharp satire

In the film, Ishaan plays Raghav Manavalan, who condemns US President Orlean for ignoring India and the rest of the world as a giant comet heads towards Earth. Ishaan’s fans were overjoyed. “Loved the surprise,” one person wrote in the comments section. “So proud,” wrote another. “Wooohhhooooo yayyy broo,” actor Priyanshu Painyulli commented.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ishaan is in august company. Don’t Look Up features stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman and many others. He isn’t the only actor to have made a cameo appearance in the film; Chris Evans appears briefly as a fictional film star.

The Indian Express review of the film called it a ‘sharp satire’ but critisiced McKay for limiting his perspective to the US.

Ishaan made his acting debut with Beyond the Clouds, and his Hindi debut with 2018’s Dhadak, and followed it up with Khaali Peeli. He also appeared in Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy. He will next be seen in the war film Pippa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh deepika padukone kiss at 83 screening
83 screening: Ranveer Singh showers love on lady luck Deepika Padukone, real stars make an appearance

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 25: Latest News

Advertisement