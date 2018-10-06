Is Marvel Studios developing a Dark Avengers movie?

Dark Avengers in comics is a team consisting of basically reformed supervillains.

There may be a movie on Dark Avengers in development at Marvel Studios. As per The Hashtag Show, a script has been commissioned for the same. The future of Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been declared post-Avengers 4. Superheroes like Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Black Panther are expected to take the mantle of the top superheroes.

If this report is authentic and the execs and Marvel are really considering Dark Avengers, there may be a twist in this tale. Dark Avengers in comics is a team consisting of basically reformed supervillains who become the earth’s protectors after Avengers go missing. Norman Osborn leads the team after assuming the identity of Iron Patriot. Other members too take up heroic identities. For instance, Daredevil villain Bullseye becomes Hawkeye. Wolverine’s son Daken becomes the new Wolverine.

The Dark Avengers were able to fend off the invasion by the Skrulls, an extraterrestrial shape-shifting race. Since the Skrulls are all set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel next year, Dark Avengers’ inclusion makes complete sense.

The MCU began in 2008 with Iron Man. The story went on to involve about two dozen superheroes who clashed with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War earlier this year. While Thanos achieved his goal of annihilating half the universe and newer superheroes, the Mad Titan will likely be defeated in Avengers 4.

Now, what happens after? The MCU will continue with newer superheroes and after Disney’s Fox acquisition is complete, X-Men and Fantastic Four too will enter the universe, expanding it further. Recently a story in The Hollywood Reporter suggested Marvel is also exploring The Eternals.

