Is Marvel asking Disney to reinstate James Gunn?

Filmmaker James Gunn, who was fired from Guardians and the Galaxy Vol 3, may still have a future with the studio. It is worth mentioning that Marvel Entertainment is a Disney subsidiary. Deadline reports that Marvel Studios executives are talking to Disney honchos about the possibility.

James Gunn was dismissed by Disney hours after old offensive tweets were brought to light by an American right-wing publication. In the tweets, Gunn appeared to joke about pedophilia and rape.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Disney’s Alan Horn said in a statement.

Deadline further reports that these discussions are the result of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy franchise coming forward to support James Gunn. They had signed an open letter in support of the director, while clearly stating that they absolutely did not support the tweets composed by Gunn.

They said they waited 10 days to issue a statement to “think, pray, listen and discuss.” Fan petitions were also started online to rehire Gunn. “Each of us looks forward to working with our friend James again in the future,” wrote the cast members, who said they were all shocked by the firing.

Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the films, added that he would, “Personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3.” Dave Bautista (who plays Drax in Marvel movies) had gone so far as to say that he will leave Disney if Gunn does not return.

Before his firing, James Gunn had finished the first draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 script. It still seems unlikely Gunn would return anytime soon considering the pace with which Disney moved. Once things cool down, then perhaps there is a possibility.

