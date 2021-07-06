Is Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in MCU?

After bidding farewell to Wolverine with his death in 2017’s Logan, actor Hugh Jackman might be hinting at a possible return to the character. At least that is what it looks like after Jackman first posted fan art depicting Wolverine, and then followed it up with a photo featuring himself and Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

It is to be noted that the Hollywood star had once said that if the X-Men franchise was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he would continue playing Wolverine in subsequent movies. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Hugh Jackman shared a photo with Kevin Feige. (Photo: Hugh Jackman/Instagram) Hugh Jackman shared a photo with Kevin Feige. (Photo: Hugh Jackman/Instagram)

Meanwhile, things are faring well for Marvel, with the studio releasing one hit series after another. The new year saw WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s successful release. And now, Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki has kept fans hooked.

Marvel Studios is also receiving praise for its latest theatrical release, Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow. The movie, which also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in pivotal parts, is being lauded for its action sequences and the fine ensemble cast. It is currently 82 per cent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Widow’s India release date is yet to be announced.