Is Daniel Radcliffe engaged to longtime girlfriend Erin Darke? Here are the details

The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is reportedly engaged to long-time girlfriend Erin Darke and marriage is definitely on the cards. The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is reportedly engaged to long-time girlfriend Erin Darke and marriage is definitely on the cards.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe just used a vanishing spell and has gone off the market. The actor is reportedly engaged to long-time girlfriend Erin Darke and marriage is definitely on the cards. Dan and Erin have been dating for four years; they met on the sets of Kill Your Darlings. According to a report in Star magazine, “Daniel recently took Erin ring shopping and spared no expense. They’ve been talking about marriage for a while now, and he thought this was something worth splurging on.”

The British actor and the 28-year-old actress “live a very quiet, ordinary life together in Manhattan,” is also what the reports suggest. But there is a twist to it. Another report by Gossip Cop tells that the actor hasn’t proposed to his girlfriend, and the two never went ring shopping. The engagement claim is simply wrong.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In mid-2014, there were similar rumours of a potential engagement, but Erin’s father Ian Darke denied there were any such plans. Here are a few pics of Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke:



Daniel and Erin were spotted in Half Moon Bay, CA during the summer of 2015 as they performed to Eminem’s The Real Slim Shady. A source also described Erin as “an incredibly calming influence on Daniel,” who struggled with alcoholism during his Harry Potter tenure and has been sober for more than three years now. The actor is open about his strong recovery and sobriety.

Thus the news of Daniel and girlfriend Erin Darke’s engagement still needs a confirmation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd