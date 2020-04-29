Irrfan Khan’s most memorable international films

Irrfan Khan in a still from Ang Lee’s Life of Pi. Irrfan Khan in a still from Ang Lee’s Life of Pi.

Besides working with the who’s who of the Hindi film industry, Irrfan’s talent and will to experiment led to several international projects as well. Here are some of his best international films.

A Mighty Heart

Based on the kidnapping and beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl by British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Sheikh, A Mighty Heart was produced by Brad Pitt and featured Angelina Jolie as the slain scribe’s wife Mariane Pearl. The movie dealt with the capturing of Daniel and how that was tackled by Pakistan’s security forces as well as US’ Diplomatic Security Service. Irrfan was lauded for his act as the Karachi Police Chief, Zeeshan Kazmi, while Jolie bagged multiple awards and nominations for her grounded performance.

Life of Pi

Irrfan played the titular role in this 2012 Oscar-nominated Ang Lee directorial. While his role as the adult version of Pi had limited screen time, it was Irrfan’s earnestness and sincerity as the diligent and resilient Pi that shone bright. The film also starred Suraj Sharma, Tabu and Adil Hussain in significant parts.

New York, I Love You

This 2008 film was an anthology movie consisting of multiple segments and featured a variety of stars including the likes of Natalie Portman, Bradley Cooper and Orlando Bloom among others. The segment directed by Mira Nair featured Irrfan and Natalie in the lead. Written by Suketu Mehta, their part focused on cultural exchange and traditions. Both Natalie and Irrfan, being able and versatile actors, managed to bring about a freshness to a somewhat stale concept.

The Namesake

This 2006 Mira Nair directorial was based on the book of the same name by Jhumpa Lahiri. The movie featured Kal Penn, Tabu and Irrfan in the lead roles. Irrfan aced his part of Ashoke Ganguli as he got everything right, from the body language to the accent.

The Warrior

This British film by Asif Kapadia was Irrfan’s first project as the main lead. While the movie had a limited theatrical release, The Warrior ended up being screened at prestigious international film festivals. The movie boasted of a brilliant performance by Irrfan and stunning cinematography.

