Irrfan Khan’s Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard pays tribute to the late actor

Irrfan Khan played the role of the owner of Jurassic World amusement park in the film.

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays the role of Claire Dearing in the ongoing Jurassic World trilogy, remembered the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan played the role of the owner of Jurassic World amusement park in the Colin Trevorrow directorial. Dearing, Howard’s character, was the operations manager of the park.

Howard wrote, “’The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.’ — #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in @jurassicworld . Lesson received, 2020 😉⁣⁣ Miss you greatly, Irrfan ♥️⁣ #TopNine.”

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer.

Howard will reprise the role in Jurassic World: Dominion, the third installment in Jurassic World trilogy. Trevorrow will come back to direct the conclusion.

Dominion is the sixth film in the entire franchise. It will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, stars of the original Jurassic Park trilogy, are returning for this film. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are also part of the film’s cast.