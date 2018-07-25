Alec Baldwin heaps praise on Irrfan Khan’s Puzzle

Irrfan Khan’s performance in Puzzle left Alec Baldwin impressed. Irrfan Khan’s performance in Puzzle left Alec Baldwin impressed.

Irrfan Khan is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer in London, but his films continue to entertain the world. In India, his next release is Karwaan but the actor also has an international release, Puzzle.

Starring Irrfan Khan and Kelly Macdonald, Puzzle is the story of two individuals whose lives come together as they share a passion for solving puzzles. Alec Baldwin recently saw Puzzle and shared his thoughts on Instagram. He wrote, “A film you MUST see this summer! Just saw a preview of #Puzzle which opens this Friday in NY & LA. There is magic in this one – the writing, performances, cinematography, and score work together beautifully. Marc Turtletaub has made a wonderfully subtle film and Kelly Macdonald and Irfan Khan deserve serious recognition for their work here.”

Mindy Kaling also commented on the post and wrote, “Irffan is my favorite living actor! I think this phrase is overused but he as such a quiet intensity’s Great recommendation!”

Irrfan was humbled by Alec Baldwin’s reaction to Puzzle and wrote, “Thank you Alec, means a lot!”

Puzzle is based on the 2010 Argentine film of the same name. The film premiered at Sundance film festival in January 2018.

Irrfan Khan will also be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in the upcoming road trip film Karwaan.

