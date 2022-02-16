Iron Man writer addresses rumours of Tom Cruise’s appearance in Doctor Strange 2

The new trailer of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness left MCU fans in a tizzy. The film promises to explore more thrills from the complicated multiverse as well as several Easter Eggs., including Patrick Stewart’s voice as Professor Xavier, as well as the sight of Captain Carter’s shield from What If. Apart from these exciting elements, eagle-eyed fans spotted a variant of Iron Man, and were convinced that this was Superior Iron Man from the comics.

The Marvel writer and Superior Iron Man co-creator Tom Taylor shared his thoughts on the matter, as well as some crucial information on the comic book character. He also included a couple of panels where Tony cured Matt Murdock’s blindness. He added that he didn’t have ‘inside information’ on what Marvel Studios was doing with the character, but explained what he thought was happening on screen. The writer explained that this seemed to be Tony Stark’s Endo-Sym armor, which has a red and orange glow when this version of Tony is angry.

Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending.

I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/mZe7vk2tNG — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 14, 2022

He wrote, “Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending. I have no inside information but when Yildiray Cinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry.” In the post, he included a piece of cover art, which showed Superior Iron Man, identical to the Iron Man that we know, but instead in a blue and white suit. He also said that he would love to see the “Endo-Sym armor” on big screen one day.

Fans are busy speculating whether this version of Tony Stark will be in the new Doctor Strange film, and is infamous for his arrogance and snark. There are theories about Tom Cruise being this new Tony Stark, but currently, nothing is sure—and we might have to wait for the film to see which theories are right.