Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow said kissing Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr was the worst: ‘Like kissing my brother’

MCU star and Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow shares a deep friendship with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. The two played each other’s partners on screen, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, in the Iron Man and Avengers movies. The two are also friends because Paltrow happens to share a good bond with Downey Jr’s wife Susan as well.

Talking about their chemistry, Paltrow had once told People.com the kind of regard and respect she has for her Iron Man co-star. “My relationship with Robert Downey Jr. was obviously forged through all the Iron Man and Avengers movies. I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend,” she had said at the time.

But being friends doesn’t mean the two appreciate everything about each other. ‘Pepperony’ fans will be a bit dismayed to know that Paltrow did not quite like being kissed by Downey Jr on-screen. Speaking about the same with her friend Kate Hudson during a Goop podcast, she called it one of the worst experiences of her her career, “With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, this is literally like kissing my brother.’”

As it turns out, this had been earlier confirmed by RDJ himself during an earlier interview in 2010.

“She (Gwyneth Paltrow) said… I didn’t know what I was doing, like, ‘It didn’t feel good.’ And I said, ‘You know what? First of all, we’re all friends, so what would be creepy is if I was coming off all sexy to you while we were shooting – which by the way, I’ve done that in movies and it creeps them out! So why would I creep you out?’,” the MCU star had said.

Despite the awkward moments in their friendship, both Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr continue to cherish and celebrate their friendship to this day.