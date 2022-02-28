‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr takes a hike with MCU’s ‘OG Jarvis’ James D’Arcy, shares photo

Robert Downey Jr has shared a selfie with James D’Arcy, the English actor who played the role of Edwin Jarvis in the MCU series Agent Carter. He also appeared in the role for a cameo in Avengers: Endgame when Tony went back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones.

“O.G. Jarvis (@mrjamesdarcy) and Tony take a hike,” wrote Downey Jr in the caption.

D’Arcy’s Jarvis, who was a butler of Tony’s father Howard Stark and also took care of Tony when he was a child. Tony’s AI assistant J.A.R.V.I.S (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) was a tribute to his old butler.

Downey Jr was part of the MCU since its very inception (2008’s Iron Man) up until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. He made Iron Man one of the most well-known superheroes in the world. That is saying something as previously the superhero was fairly minor and not at all popular with comic-book readers, let alone the rest of us.

The first Iron Man film’s critical and commercial success gave Marvel Studios the confidence to move ahead with 2012’s The Avengers and everything that came after.

Although his character Tony Stark or Iron Man sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame, fans still have been demanding the actor’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though Tony is dead.

Since MCU now has time-travel and soon there is going to be a multiverse, the dead do not necessarily stay dead.

Downey Jr’s’s last big-screen project was 2020’s fantasy drama Dolittle, which was a critical and commercial dud for Universal, the studio behind the project. The Iron Man star’s next project is the much-awaited multi-starrer Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role, with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Alden Ehrenreich, among others.