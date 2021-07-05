Iron Man Robert Downey Jr unfollows all Marvel co-stars including Chris Evans, Tom Holland: ‘End of an era’

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr caused much panic among fans when he unfollowed all his fellow Marvel stars on Instagram. Fans are in much distress and are determined to know the reason behind this action and whether he had a row with them.

However, this might not be the case as the actor is following precisely 43 accounts, and there aren’t any actors on that list. Downey, who played the role of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, hasn’t unfollowed anyone on his Twitter account yet. Going by his previous posts, Robert Downey Jr shares a close friendship with his Marvel friends, in particular Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Nevertheless, fans are rather worried. One fan wrote, “Would someone like to tell me WHY rdj has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on instagram?”

Another tweeted, “Why did RDJ unfollow every MCU cast on Instagram, this is so upsetting.”

One fan felt that it was the ‘end of an era’. “I wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the entire cast, it’s like the end of an era.”

Robert Downey Jr‘s final outing in the MCU was in Avengers: Endgame, when his character Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe. Though fans have shed many tears over this and hope that he makes a return to the MCU, but RDJ appears to be pretty clear that he won’t be returning anytime soon.