Robert Downey Jr debuts his new bald look after his kids shave his head. See picture inside

With Robert Downey Jr, it’s I love you 3000–even without the hair. The Iron Man star recently stepped out and revealed his bald new look in full, a week after his kids shaved his head. The actor’s kids–Exton and Avri–had shaved his head just before Halloween upon his request for his upcoming role in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer.

According to E Online, Robert Downey Jr stepped out to attend the red-carpet event from the premiere of Netflix’s Sr., a documentary about his father, independent filmmaker Robert Downey Sr, at the 2022 AFI Fest in Hollywood, California on November 4.

The actor sported his signature tinted glasses and debuted his shaved look on the red carpet for the first time. He was accompanied by his wife Susan Downey.

Directed by Chris Smith, the actor described the documentary on his Instagram as a film that tells the story of Robert Downey’s “maverick rise in NYC, his crash, burn and redemption in Hollywood and our relationship in the aftermath.”

“He was a groundbreaking filmmaker. As well as my dad. It’s not uncomplicated,” Robert Downey Jr wrote. Sr. will debut on Netflix on December 2.

The official synopsis of Sr. describes it as “a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. Sr. widens the lens from Downey’s art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey Jr.”