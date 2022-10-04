Iron Man gives way to Ironheart in Black Panther Wakanda Forever’s trailer, watch first footage

The first footage of Marvel Studios’ Ironheart is here, thanks to the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The new trailer of Black Panther’s sequel teases Ironheart’s character, as we see her collaborating with Shuri, T’Challa’s sister in the promo.

Ironheart is being pitched as a sort of replacement for Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, who died a heroic death in Avengers: Endgame (2019), after sacrificing his life for the greater good. Dominique Thorne, who will play the genius Riri Williams aka Ironheart, is seen working with Shuri, and is later featured assembling the parts of her suit, which is said to rival Iron Man’s armour.

We then see Ironheart jetting off towards the sky, a visual reminiscent of Iron Man.

The introduction of Ironheart in the middle of a big battle that Wakandans are set to fight might incline some people to draw comparisons with Tom Holland’s introduction as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. The new Peter Parker got a chance to prove his mettle by fighting alongside some of the biggest heroes of Earth, and a similar fate seems to lie in wait for Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Letitia Wright’s Shuri is said to fill the shoes of her late brother as Black Panther, after Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate demise in August, 2020. The actor had originally portrayed Black Panther and had won critics’ praise and audience’s heart with his sincere and charismatic portrayal of the Avenger. Boseman passed away a couple of years ago after a tough battle with cancer.