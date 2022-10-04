scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Iron Man gives way to Ironheart in Black Panther Wakanda Forever’s trailer, watch first footage

Ironheart is being pitched as a sort of replacement for Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, who died a heroic death in Avengers: Endgame (2019), after sacrificing his life for the greater good of the Earth.

ironheartDominique Thorne as Ironheart. (Photo: Marvel)

The first footage of Marvel Studios’ Ironheart is here, thanks to the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The new trailer of Black Panther’s sequel teases Ironheart’s character, as we see her collaborating with Shuri, T’Challa’s sister in the promo.

Ironheart is being pitched as a sort of replacement for Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, who died a heroic death in Avengers: Endgame (2019), after sacrificing his life for the greater good. Dominique Thorne, who will play the genius Riri Williams aka Ironheart, is seen working with Shuri, and is later featured assembling the parts of her suit, which is said to rival Iron Man’s armour.

ironheart Here’s your first glimpse at Ironheart. (Photo: Marvel)

We then see Ironheart jetting off towards the sky, a visual reminiscent of Iron Man.

The introduction of Ironheart in the middle of a big battle that Wakandans are set to fight might incline some people to draw comparisons with Tom Holland’s introduction as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. The new Peter Parker got a chance to prove his mettle by fighting alongside some of the biggest heroes of Earth, and a similar fate seems to lie in wait for Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
Also Read |Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer: MCU introduces a new Black Panther and the enemy

Letitia Wright’s Shuri is said to fill the shoes of her late brother as Black Panther, after Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate demise in August, 2020. The actor had originally portrayed Black Panther and had won critics’ praise and audience’s heart with his sincere and charismatic portrayal of the Avenger. Boseman passed away a couple of years ago after a tough battle with cancer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 05:56:09 pm
Next Story

How Mizoram has set up a de facto asylum regime for Myanmar refugees

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement