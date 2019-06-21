Iron Man’s death scene in Avengers Endgame was unscripted, reveals Tom Holland

With Avengers Endgame, fans bid an emotional adieu to Iron Man/Tony Stark. The scene where Tony passes on after defeating Thanos was a blow to fans and even though some were expecting his death, watching it happen left everyone teary eyed.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tom Holland revealed that the scene was unscripted. He said, “It was interesting because, when we shot that scene with Robert there was no real script, at all. It was just Kevin Feige, the two Russo brothers, myself, Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Don Cheadle. They kinda brought us to set. They kind of told us what was gonna happen, or what they wanted to happen and then we sort of just improvised if I can remember correctly.”

Holland went on to reveal that it was an emotional day for all. “So, it was really, really interesting way to shoot such a kind of pivotal scene of the movie, but it was a really emotional day and I mean looking back on it now it was maybe the craziest day on set you know. But it was really amazing and turned out to be a fantastic scene,” he said.

Spider-Man: Far From Home begins after the events of Avengers Endgame. Peter Parker now has to cope with the loss of his mentor and manage his life as an Avenger under the guidance of Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury. Peter seems to share a brotherly bond with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio but is still sad about Tony Stark’s death.

Far From Home has Peter travelling to Europe with his school mates and enjoying a vacation until Elementals attack and he has to take up his superhero duties.

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases in India on July 5.