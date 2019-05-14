Is Iron Man 4 on the cards? Director Jon Favreau hints at possibility

Jon Favreau set up the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his 2008 directorial Iron Man. He also made a cameo appearance as Happy Hogan in the film and the character went to gain prominence in future films. Hogan was an important part of Tony Stark’s life, and it looks like he has taken up the role of Peter’s guardian-like figure after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But is there a chance of Iron Man 4?

Advertising

In a recent chat with Screen Rant, Jon Favreau spoke about the possibility of Iron Man 4. He said, “We haven’t talked about 4. I’ve talked to Kevin about it to see what they’re up to, but we definitely love working together and we love these characters. So we talk about what it would be, and we always joke about the ‘Freak’ storyline, which is a Happy Hogan storyline when he turns into a Hulk-like character. We joke about that, though, no plans as of yet.”

It seems that if Iron Man 4 was to happen, it would surely have Jon Favreau as a part of the integral team.

Meanwhile, the director has his hands full with directing the live-action adaptation of The Lion King, which releases in July 2019. He will also be reprising his role as Happy Hogan in the upcoming Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Advertising

Hogan was seen in Avengers: Endgame as well. He was seen comforting Tony’s daughter Morgan. In Far From Home, Hogan is like a guardian to Peter Parker as he needs someone more than ever after Tony Stark’s death.

Jon Favreau joked that he is playing someone like Hagrid in the movie. He said, “I like to think I was the Nick Fury of Homecoming. Now I’m more of the Hagrid.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases on July 2.