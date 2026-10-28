Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi imprisoned for five years

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Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison in a separate ruling by a Tehran Revolutionary Court. The filmmaker, who was already facing a one-year prison sentence, has also been handed a two-year travel ban and a two-year ban on using social media. The court has also ordered the confiscation of his assets, according to ANI.
Jafar Panahi’s lawyer, Mostafa Nili, told Emtedad News Agency that the latest sentence was issued in absentia. He said the filmmaker’s bank accounts were suddenly frozen last week, following which they approached the prosecutor’s office in Tehran and learnt about the verdict. However, the implementation of both prison sentences remains discretionary.
The filmmaker has had a long history of run-ins with the Iranian authorities. In 2010, he was banned from making films, speaking to the press and travelling. Despite the restrictions, he continued to secretly make films. Known for acclaimed films such as The Circle, Offside, This Is Not a Film, Taxi and No Bears, Jafar Panahi was arrested in 2022 in connection with protests involving a group of filmmakers. He was released around seven months later.
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The ban on his filmmaking and travel was lifted in April 2023, allowing him to travel to the Cannes Film Festival to present his film It Was Just an Accident. The filmmaker later travelled internationally to promote the drama, which was about a group of former prisoners confronting their feelings towards a guard who tortured them.
Despite facing a one-year prison sentence in Iran and growing tensions in the country, Jafar Panahi returned home after promoting his film internationally. His decision to return came despite the risks he faced, ANI reported by crediting Variety.