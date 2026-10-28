Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi imprisoned for five years

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison in a separate ruling by a Tehran Revolutionary Court. The filmmaker, who was already facing a one-year prison sentence, has also been handed a two-year travel ban and a two-year ban on using social media. The court has also ordered the confiscation of his assets, according to ANI.

Jafar Panahi’s lawyer, Mostafa Nili, told Emtedad News Agency that the latest sentence was issued in absentia. He said the filmmaker’s bank accounts were suddenly frozen last week, following which they approached the prosecutor’s office in Tehran and learnt about the verdict. However, the implementation of both prison sentences remains discretionary.