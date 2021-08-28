Intrusion trailer: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green starrer home invasion movie looks fascinating

The trailer of Intrusion is out and the home invasion thriller stars Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green as a couple who move to a small town. After a man breaks into their spanking new home, Logan’s character, Henry, shoots him and this event tramautises Pinto’s character, Meera. Even though it was self-defence, it was still a homicide.

However, it turns out that the home invasion was not a one-off, and there are many other missing person cases in which the invaders may be involved. Meera falls into a rabbit hole as she takes it upon herself to find out the truth. Even the detectives tracking the invaders seem odd.

Other Freida Pinto news | Freida Pinto, fiance Cory Tran announce pregnancy, see photos

The very act of asking too many questions can be dangerous. “Never ask questions you don’t want answered,” the trailer warns. The trailer suggests that even Henry may be a suspect — perhaps not in the home invasion incident, but he may be hiding something from her.

Overall, Intrusion looks intriguing enough and the trailer promises a home invasion movie that is sufficiently different from others in the genre. The video does a good job of inspiring interest.

Adam Salky directs a script written by Christopher Sparling.

Intrusion’s official synopsis reads, “When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem. Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star in INTRUSION, directed by Adam Salky. Only on Netflix September 22.”