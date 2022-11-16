Inside Twilight star Taylor Lautner’s blissful wedding with Tay Dome. See pics

Twilight star Taylor Lautner tied the knot with his longtime partner Tay Dome (her actual name is also Taylor) on November 11, and the couple has now shared the first pictures from their serene wedding ceremony at a winery in California. They got engaged exactly one year before their wedding. “TSA check ins bout to become real complicated,” Lautner joked about their common names in an Instagram comment.

Lautner and Dome took to Instagram to share pictures of the wedding ceremony, via Vogue. They also recalled their love story. Lautner met Dome — a registered nurse, mental health advocate, and founder of a non-profit — back in 2017. They were introduced by his sister, who told him beforehand, “I am bringing your future wife.”

The pictures show Lautner, dressed in a tuxedo, and Dome, wearing a pretty white Winnie Couture gown, walking down the aisle together, reportedly to the song “Born to Love You” by LANCO. The wedding ceremony was held at the Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, with around 100 guests in attendance. The couple’s friend, pastor Judah Smith officiated the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLAMENTE CINE (@solamentecine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner Fanpage 👑 (@allfortaylorlautner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChismologíaAZ ® (@chismologiaaz)

“I felt like I was in a fairytale,” Dome told Vogue. “Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything. As we exchanged rings, I just kept thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe we are actually doing this!’ We have dreamt of this day for so long, and it was so beyond perfect.”

Lautner added, “It couldn’t have been more perfect. I could’ve been anywhere marrying my best friend and the love of my life but the setting of the ceremony definitely made the whole thing feel surreal. The sunset over the mountains exactly when we said our ‘I dos’ made it feel like a dream.”

Oringally a child star, Lautner broke out in a big way after starring in 2008’s Twilight, alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. He eventually played the werewolf Jacob in five Twilight films, which grossed billions of dollars worldwide. Lautner has appeared in only five films since the Twilight series ended a decade ago. He also appeared in a couple of television shows.