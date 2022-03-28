Oscars 2022 afterparty: Zendaya, Zoe Kravtiz, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner pose for the cameras

The 94th Academy Awards will be remembered as the show where Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith on the stage, because apart from that, the Oscars were quite a dull affair in 2022.

After the Oscars ceremony, the glitterati headed to the Vanity Fair party. The publication hosts the much-clicked Oscars after-party where the who’s who of Hollywood mark their attendance. Apart from the winners, other celebrities like Zendaya, Taika Waititi, Jon Hamm, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Mindy Kaling, Sophia Vergara, Rita Ora, Jeff Goldblum, Sarah Paulson, Donald Glover, were clicked on the red carpet.

Dune actor Zendaya at the afterparty.

The Batman actor Zoe Kravtiz at the red carpet.

Joe and Sophie posed at the party.

Schitt’s Creek fame Catherine O’Hara at the party.

Vanessa Hudgens, who hosted the red carpet, at the party.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the Vanity Fair party.

Euphoria fame Sydney Sweeney at the afterparty.

The Queen’s Gambit fame Anya Taylor-Joy clicked by Vanity Fair at the party.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak clicked together at the afterparty.

Jeff Goldblum at the Oscars afterparty.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello pose for the cameras.

The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.