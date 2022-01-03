Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ yacht holiday as they ‘celebrate life’ in 2022: ‘Heaven’

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared several photos with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas as they celebrated the New Year together in the US. Priyanka took to Instagram and posted photos from their NYE celebrations. In the photos, the couple enjoys some romantic moments together from their time together on a yacht. Priyanka had even added the location as ‘Heaven’ with a smile emoticon.

She captioned her post, “Photo dump. So grateful for friends family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life.” Another photo shows a close-up shot of Priyanka, enjoying in the sun.

Earlier, Nick had posted a photo with Priyanka on New Year’s Eve with the caption, “My forever New Year kiss.”

Owing to their professional commitments in different parts of the world, Nick and Priyanka have been managing a long-distance marriage. However, they make it a point to celebrate the special occasions together. Recently, PeeCee sent social media into a tizzy when she dropped the name ‘Jonas’ from her social media handles. Explaining her decision, she asked her fans to ‘just chill’ as ‘it’s just social media’. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Priyanka explained that she made the change only because she wanted to keep the same username on both Twitter and Instagram. She was ‘amused’ at how ‘everything becomes such a huge deal to people’.

Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. The actor remained busy with the promotions of the film throughout December. She will next be seen in the Russo brothers-produced Citadel, and then in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.