Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ sun-kissed Easter celebrations as new parents, see photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated Easter with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. She took to Instagram and shared a series of photos where they’re posing amid Easter-themed decorations. The couple seemed to have gone for a lunch date, that featured some cupcakes too. In the photos, Priyanka wore a yellow cropped shirt and a mid-length skirt set, paired with shades and heels.

Priyanka captioned her post, “Happy Easter from us!” Hollywood star Rebel Wilson reacted with fire emoticons, while Mindy Kaling sent a heart. Fans showered her with hearts and flowers, while one wrote, “Happy Easter queen!”

The previous day, Priyanka Chopra had shared a video of her car ride with Nick Jonas, where the couple were listening to Hindi songs. One of the songs was Alia Bhatt’s Ikk Kudi from the film, Udta Punjab. The actor also took to Instagram and penned a wish for Lara Dutta on her birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday Lara Paji, wishing you the best in everything, lots of love!”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter this year, via surrogacy. Talking to Lilly Singh about this new step in her life, she mentioned her thought process as a new parent. The actor said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that. I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way.”

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.