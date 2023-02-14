Inside Oscar nominees luncheon: MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg, Shaunak Sen interacts with Colin Farrell. See pics

The annual Oscar nominees luncheon was held recently in Los Angeles, ahead of the Academy Awards next month. The luncheon gives nominees an opportunity to interact with each other, with the highlight of the event being a ‘class photo’ of all the nominees together. RRR music composer MM Keeravani arrived with “Naatu Naatu” lyricist Chandrabose, while All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen was seen interacting with Hollywood star and Banshees of Inisherin actor Colin Farrell. “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category, while Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes has received a nomination in Best Documentary Feature category.

The New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan shared snaps from the luncheon on Twitter. In the ‘class photo’, Sen was seated close to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, who is nominated in the Best Picture category for Top Gun: Maverick. MM Keeravani grabbed the spotlight as he stood in centre of the group. RRR’s official Twitter handle also shared snaps of Keeravani and Chandrabose as they arrived for the luncheon, with the caption “The Naatu Naatu duo.” Later, Chandrabose took to Twitter to post an image of himself along with director Steven Spielberg and Keeravani. His caption read, “With the master Steven Spielberg.”

Both Keeravani and Chandrabose were also interviewed at the luncheon about their Oscar nomination. While speaking with Variety, Keeravani said he could not have imagined getting this honour in his wildest dreams: “(I thought) Oh my god, this is something, this is going to be everything. I did not believe, it is a lifetime moment.” He was then asked what he would say in his acceptance speech if he gets the Oscar: “Whatever comes to my mind and heart, I will speak from my heart. There are many people to thank, but with restriction of time…” The composer left the rest of the sentence hanging in the air, as everyone laughed. Owing to time constraints, speeches are expected to be wrapped as quickly as possible.

And here’s the HQ photo. Can you spot and zoom in on the most powerful portion? (That would be Tom Cruise and Angela Bassett curving Bill Nighy.) pic.twitter.com/HsE5EevtDz — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 14, 2023

RRR became became something of a global phenomenon, especially after it arrived on Netflix following theatrical release. The movie has made over Rs 1200 crore globally, catapulting its stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan to bigger stardom, with both actors hoping to break into Hollywood next. In fact, according to Variety, NTR Jr has already met up with a top Marvel Studios executive. Ram Charan, on the other hand, confirmed that he has meeting set up in Hollywood this month.

Chandrabose and Keeravani with Spielberg. (Photo: Chandrabose/Twitter) Chandrabose and Keeravani with Spielberg. (Photo: Chandrabose/Twitter)

Shaunak Sen with Colin Farrell. (Photo: Kyle Buchanan/Twitter) Shaunak Sen with Colin Farrell. (Photo: Kyle Buchanan/Twitter)

Apart from the RRR song “Naatu Naatu: and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers has also bagged a nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The Oscars will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.