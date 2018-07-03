Infinity War cinematographer reveals Avengers 4 title?

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019. Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

A cinematographer, who worked on Avengers: Infinity War, may have inadvertently leaked the official title of the film’s 2019 follow-up. According to Omega Underground, the website run by Trent Opaloch has the film listed as, Avengers: End Game.

Interestingly, the cinematographer has since updated his site and changed the name back to Avengers 4. Opaloch has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014 and has also worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

The supposed gaffe comes after Tom Holland, who starred in Infinity War, revealed the name of his next stand-alone, Spider-Man: Far From Home in a faux pas on Instagram.

Also read | Evangeline Lilly hints at working with Brie Larson in Avengers 4

Actor Chris Hemsworth earlier said that the fans will find Avengers 4 more shocking than its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War. The 34-year-old actor, who plays superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said that he was blown away after reading the script.

“If you were shocked by (Infinity War), I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Esquire magazine.

“That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique – not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys,” he added.

The synopsis of Avengers 4 was revealed earlier this year. It read, “A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App