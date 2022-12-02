scorecardresearch
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer: Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer returns for one last hurrah

Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will conclude Harrison Ford's run as the iconic adventurer.

Harrison Ford in a still from the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer.

They’re calling it a trailer, but it’s actually a teaser for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film that Disney debuted at Brazil Comic Con. The ‘trailer’ also revealed the title of the movie, which will bring back Harrison Ford as the iconic adventurer. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released next summer, and will likely conclude Ford’s run as the character, which began in 1981.

The Dial of Destiny is the first film in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg, nor have a story by George Lucas. The film was helmed by James Mangold, best known for Logan, Ford vs Ferrari, and Walk the Line.

The trailer opens with the return of Sallah, played by Jonathan Rhys-Davies. He reminds Indy of their past adventures, and lures him into a new one. While details remain scarce, it seems like Indy will once again battle Nazis, and chase a supernatural MacGuffin.

We see glimpses of epic action scenes; one takes place at night, on the roof of a moving train, and another takes place in the middle of a parade, with Indy riding a horse. We also get a glimpse of series newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays a wise-cracking sidekick of sorts. Ford last played the character in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which was designed as a passing of the baton moment in the franchise, with Shia LaBeouf expected to take over. The trailer ends with a call-back to an iconic moment from the first film, in which Indy is confronted by a whip-cracking adversary, whom he disposes off with his gun.

Indiana Jones debuted with the classic Raiders of the Lost Arc, which was followed by The Temple of Doom, and then The Last Crusade. A TV spinoff titled The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles also aired in the 90s, with Sean Patrick Flanery playing the role.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also stars Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen as the villain. The film will be released in theatres on June 30.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:14:14 am
