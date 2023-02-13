Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny, AIR to Transformers Rise of the Beasts: All major trailers that debuted during Super Bowl 2023

A number of trailers and promos were released during the Super Bowl game held on Sunday night. From the MCU movie helmed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, to the highly anticipated DC film with Ezra Miller, The Flash, as well as Harrison Ford’s seemingly last outing as the beloved Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), fans have a lot to look forward to.

In case you missed the promos, here are all the trailers and teasers of the eagerly awaited movies:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3

After facing some obstacles, The James Gunn directorial is finally seeing the light of the day. The gang band together to save Rocket from his rocky past, even as Star-Lord is trying his best to cope with the loss of his beloved Gamora. The film is slated for a May 5 release.

The Flash

The controversial Ezra Miller is back as the superhero Flash aka Barry in DC’s hyped and delayed The Flash. The released trailer sees a lot of interesting characters making appearances, including Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman, Michael Shannon’s General Zod and Girl of Steel, played by Sasha Calle. The Flash releases on June 16.

Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania

A TV spot for the soon-to-release Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania was also released during the Super Bowl 2023. But it is really more of a commercial for a beverage, than an actual teaser, with Ant-man Paul Rudd turning on the charm.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The new Transformers TV Spot sees a new Transformer called Mirage. Released in collaboration with Porsche, the videos sees the new autobot turning up the action for a 90s style adventure. Helmed by Steven Caple Jr, the film releases on June 9.

Fast X

The tenth movie in the Fast and Furious saga, Fast X, is almost here. This time Vin Diesel will face of a deadly antagonist in Aquaman star Jason Momoa. The actioner also stars the likes of Charlize Theron, Alison Brie, John Cena and Helen Mirren among more. The film is set to release on the big screen on May 19.

Creed III

Hollywood heartthrob Michael B Jordan is making his directorial debut with the sports drama Creed III. The boxing film has been bankrolled by Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, and also features rising star Jonathan Majors in the lead role. Creed III is eyeing a March 3 release.

Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny

The new promo of the Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge film Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny sees Ford back in action as he whips goons, rides a horse and is seen performing a crazy stunt alongside Phoebe. Touted as Ford’s last Indiana film, the movie will release in cinemas on June 30.

AIR

AIR stars a plethora of well-known Hollywood faces, right from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman to EGOT Viola Davis. The Ben Affleck directorial aims to tell the story of how the very popular shoes Air Jordans came into being. AIR will release on April 5.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons and Dragons stars Chris Pine, Rege Jean-Page and Hugh Grant in pivotal roles. A TV spot from the film was released during the Super Bowl, which promises loads of action, and some witty one-liners, courtesy Pine’s character in the film. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is slated for a March 31 release.

Scream VI

Starring the likes of Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, and Samara Weaving among others, the sixth installment of the Scream Franchise will see more of the slasher thrills we have come to associate with the movies. It will release on March 10.

Happy watching!