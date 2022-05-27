Indiana Jones 5 first look: Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer returns. See photo

The first look from Indiana Jones 5 is here. The film is being directed by James Mangold, the first filmmaker to take over from Steven Spielberg. Harrison Ford, nearing 80, returns for one last time as everybody’s favourite adventurer and professor of archaeology.

He appears to be spelunking as he is inside what looks like a cave and has a harness attached to his body. Clearly, Indy, who was voted as the best fictional character in a 2017 poll, is going to have a lot more adventures even at such an age.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally scheduled to be released on July 19, 2019 when it was announced in 2016. It was then pushed to July 10, 2020 and again to July 9, 2021, and finally to June 30, 2023.

Even apart from Ford, the cast is stacked with big names. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas also star.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ford’s last outing as Indiana Jones, was a critical and commercial success. It holds a 78 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Though the plot elements are certainly familiar, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull still delivers the thrills and Harrison Ford’s return in the title role is more than welcome.”

It also grossed more than 790 million dollars worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The franchise began with Raiders of the Lost Ark (or Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark) in 1981.