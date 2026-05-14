‘India made me an activist’: Jane Fonda recalls solo journey across the country

Jane Fonda, who is currently attending the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, recently reflected on a deeply personal chapter of her life — her solo journey across India that ultimately shaped her into the activist she is today.

During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fonda opened up about how travelling through India in her early thirties completely changed the direction of her life. She said, “When I was about 32, I went to India by myself. And it changed me. I travelled all through India alone on buses, and I also went to Nepal and Sikkim. I had never seen poverty before. I realised that I had a choice. India presented me with a choice — either I would become a hippie and go into an ashram, or I would become an activist and try to do something about poverty. And that’s when I became an activist.”