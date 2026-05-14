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‘India made me an activist’: Jane Fonda recalls solo journey across the country
During a recent interview, Jane Fonda opened up about how travelling through India in her early thirties completely changed the direction of her life.
Jane Fonda, who is currently attending the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, recently reflected on a deeply personal chapter of her life — her solo journey across India that ultimately shaped her into the activist she is today.
During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fonda opened up about how travelling through India in her early thirties completely changed the direction of her life. She said, “When I was about 32, I went to India by myself. And it changed me. I travelled all through India alone on buses, and I also went to Nepal and Sikkim. I had never seen poverty before. I realised that I had a choice. India presented me with a choice — either I would become a hippie and go into an ashram, or I would become an activist and try to do something about poverty. And that’s when I became an activist.”
Jane Fonda, now 88, made her first public appearance since the death of her former husband Ted Turner at the prestigious film festival. Fonda attended the opening ceremony on May 12, walking the red carpet in a shimmering black gown alongside Demi Moore. She later took to the stage with Chinese actress Gong Li to officially open the festival.
Speaking passionately about the power of storytelling and cinema, the legendary Hollywood actress said, “I believe that cinema has always been an act of resistance because we tell stories, and stories are what shape a civilization. Stories that bring empathy to the marginalized, stories that allow us to feel across differences. Stories that let us imagine that an alternative future is possible.”
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An Academy Award-winning actress, Jane Fonda is best known for her performances in films like Klute, Coming Home, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? along with beloved mainstream hits such as 9 to 5 and Monster-in-Law. Today, Fonda is also recognised globally for her activism and advocacy work.
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