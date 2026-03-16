Oscars 2026: India-origin director Geeta Gandbhir loses in both documentary categories

After India’s official Oscars 2026 entry — Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor — couldn’t make the cut in the Best International Feature category at the 98th Academy Awards, all of the country’s hopes were riding on Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir, who became the first woman ever to score double nominations in the Best Documentary Feature and the Best Documentary Short categories. However, she couldn’t win in both the categories.

Geeta Gandbhir and Christalyn Hampton co-directed The Devil Is Busy. It competed against All the Empty Rooms, Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud, Children No More: Were and Are Gone, and Perfectly a Strangeness in the Best Documentary Short segment. But the makers of All the Empty Rooms ended up winning the Oscar.