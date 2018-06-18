Incredibles 2 delivers record-breaking opening of 180 million dollars in the US

Incredibles 2 is also the 8th biggest opener in cinema’s history. Incredibles 2 is also the 8th biggest opener in cinema’s history.

The latest animated movie to come out of Disney-Pixar, Incredibles 2 has grossed an estimated 180 million dollars in its opening weekend, according to boxofficemojo.com. The film did not just break the previously held record for the opening collection by an animated feature, Incredibles 2 obliterated it. Pixar’s own Finding Dory, a sequel to Finding Nemo, had opened at 135 million dollars in 2016.

These insane numbers also make Incredibles 2 the 8th biggest opener in cinema’s history. To give you an idea, it shattered the record of Disney-Marvel film Captain America: Civil War’s 179.1 million dollar opening weekend haul. The sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles, Incredibles 2 continues the story of the family of Incredibles. The roles of Mr Incredible or Bob Parr and Elastigirl or Helen Parr are reversed. Mr Incredible is left at home to take care of their children while Elastigirl goes about her superhero duties.

Brad Bird returns to direct Incredibles 2. While Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell and Samuel L Jackson reprise their voice-acting roles, Huck Milner, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener and Jonathan Banks join the cast. The film has highly positive reviews. It holds a 94% rating at review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar’s family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.”

In India, Incredibles 2 will release in June 22.

Brad Bird had recently spoken about the appeal of the Incredibles franchise. He said, “The landscape has certainly changed since our last movie,” he said. “But the idea of our hero worrying about getting a job and paying the rent is still compelling. The challenge of juggling everything life throws at you—even if you have superpowers—is still relatable.”

