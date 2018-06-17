Incredibles 2 headed for a record 180 million dollar-plus opening in the US

In India, Incredibles 2 will release on June 22. In India, Incredibles 2 will release on June 22.

Incredibles 2, the sequel to Disney-Pixar’s 2004 film The Incredibles, is all set to shatter several box office records when it will collect around 180 million dollars over its opening weekend in the United States, according to Box Office Mojo. This would be the highest opening weekend total for an animated feature film. Currently, Finding Dory, also a Pixar production, holds the record. It had opened at 135 million dollars in 2016.

Incredibles 2 begins just after The Incredibles ends. While Syndrome was vanquished at the last moment by the baby Jack-Jack, a new villain The Underminer has risen. Helen and Bob Parr, the matriarch and patriarch of the Parr family, have switched the duties between themselves. Now it is Helen doing the superhero stuff as Elastigirl, while Bob is left caring for the kids. While Dash and Violet are relatively easier to control, baby Jack-Jack creates problems for his father by using his latent superpowers.

Incredibles 2, released in the US on June 15, has received highly positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a rating of 94%, with the consensus beings, “Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar’s family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original but comes close enough to earn its name.”

Salon’s Matthew Rozsa says, “Do you remember when superhero movies were light-hearted popcorn fare instead of overwrought epics? The Incredibles 2, which is absolutely delightful, recalls that time.”

The Verge’s Tasha Robinson says, “With Incredibles 2, Bird keeps finding new ways for his characters to work in concert, to cooperate and collaborate in order to keep escalating the action.”

