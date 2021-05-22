In the Heights review roundup: ‘A musical triumph’

In the Heights will release in theatres globally on June 11, 2021. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The first reviews of the upcoming musical drama In the Heights are here, and they are incredibly positive. The film, directed by Crazy Rich Asians helmer John M Chu, has an enviable score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus reads, “Lights up for In the Heights, a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.”

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos in the lead role. It is based on the musical of the same name. Quiara Alegría Hudes has penned the screenplay. Actor and singer Lin-Manuel Miranda is among the producers. He also plays a role in the movie. Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits play supporting roles.

Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson wrote in the review, “Basking in the film’s ceaseless swirl is as intoxicating a moviegoing experience as one could want these days, a burst of communal joy (and sorrow) that serves as an effusive welcome back to the world.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney took exception to the film’s “pacing and energy” but said these shortcomings don’t “diminish the pleasures of this fizzy entertainment, especially when Ramos is center-screen plying his megawatt charm.”

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said succinctly that “In the Heights is a musical triumph, unafraid to lift its voice up to the sky.”

Now Toronto’s Radheyan Simonpillai said, “In The Heights is so joyous, vibrant and visually wondrous that it mostly gets away with having next to no plot.”

In the Heights will release in theatres globally on June 11, 2021. In the US, it will also release on HBO Max on the same day.