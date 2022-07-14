Iman Vellani says she ‘freaked out’ after discovering that reveal in the Ms Marvel finale: ‘I emailed Kevin Feige in all-caps’

Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani was the only cast member who was told about the big X-Men reveal in the series finale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe show. And she immediately wrote studio president Kevin Feige an email in all-caps because she was ‘freaking out’.

In the sixth and final episode of the first season of Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan’s best friend Bruno Carrelli reveals to her that there is something different about her genetic makeup. He describes it as a ‘mutation’. And just as he says the word — which has major significance in the Marvel comics — the theme tune from the 90s X-Men animated series plays in the background for a second, hinting that Kamala Khan is the first ‘mutant’ in the MCU.

In an interview with Marvel.com, Iman spoke about the moment she read the script and found out that this detail would be included in the episode’s final moments. “They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out,” she said. “I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I’m so honoured! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it’s happening in our show is crazy.”

Iman said that she had a difficult time shooting the scene, because she kept giggling nervously in the take. “It took a really long time to film that scene because any time Matt would say that word I’d start giggling,” she said. “I think we got the one take. The one you see in the episode is one of two that we got where I was mildly serious. It was really, really, really difficult. I think we have so many outtakes of me just breaking because I was so excited and giddy over this.”

She predicted that fans are going to ‘lose their minds’ at the reveal, adding, “They’re going to lose everything. I did. It’s truly a really big deal.” The show does, however, change Kamala’s origins from the comics, where she is an ‘Inhuman’, and not a ‘mutant’.

And she was right. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Before anyone loses their minds, Inhumans were only ever a thing because Marvel wanted a version of the mutants they could own the film rights to so they could work around Fox. Readers never really did bite. A retcon? Yes. But in the big picture, a simplification & restoration. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) July 13, 2022

#MsMarvel spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

It seems that the Ms. Marvel finale may have showcased the MCU’s first tease at Mutants, with Kamala Khan herself having a “Mutation” in her genes 👀 pic.twitter.com/bsQLwePboN — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 13, 2022

marvel going from “we’re gonna hint that ms marvel is a djinn but shes not” to “we’re gonna hint that ms marvel might be a mutant instead of inhuman” is actually insane 😭 — Iyk (@joonthors) July 13, 2022

Kevin Feige after substituting Inhumans for Mutants #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/xKC1GWQkiK — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 13, 2022

The X-Men characters’ introduction in the MCU has long been in development. This opportunity presented itself after Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets. An alternate universe version of Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier was introduced in the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — his introduction was also accompanied by the X-Men theme, by the way — and actor Taron Egerton recently confirmed that he’s met with Feige for the role of Wolverine in the MCU.

The series finale of Ms Marvel also teased the character’s future. In the episode’s mid-credits sequence, fans were treated to a long-awaited cameo by Carol Danvers herself, Captain Marvel Brie Larson. She stepped out of Kamala’s closet with a concerned look on her face, and rushed out of frame. “Ms Marvel will return in The Marvels,” read the title card immediately afterwards. The Marvels is currently in production under the direction of Nia DaCosta.