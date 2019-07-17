Idris Elba was initially meant to reference James Bond in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

“I’m the Black Superman,” is how Idris Elba’s Brixton proudly calls himself in the recently released trailer of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, but according to his co-star, Dwayne Johnson, the actor was earlier supposed to make a reference to James Bond.

Talking to Variety on the sidelines of the film’s world premiere, Johnson said Elba made a decision against giving a shout out to the British spy, a role which has long been in his wishlist, as it would have been “too close to what everybody’s talking about”.

“Everyone loves ‘the black Superman’ line. Everyone’s taking credit for it – Idris, our director, our producers, I’m sure, Jason (Statham). I came up with that. I’m on set and I said, ‘What do we say that you’re the Black James Bond’. He says, Nah. It’s too close to what everybody’s talking about,” the actor said.

Dwayne Johnson said he then suggested Black Superman to Idris Elba.

“I said, ‘What about the black Superman?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Great!’ And now everyone takes credit,” the actor added.

Idris Elba, however, disputes Dwayne Johnson’s version and said the line was “improvised”.

“That line was just improvised. I was in one of these takes and I was really riffing, and then it came out and (director David Leitch) loved it, and so we kept it,” he said.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, also featuring Vanessa Kirby, is set to be released on August 2 in India.