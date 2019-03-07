Idris Elba in talks to replace Will Smith in Suicide Squad 2

Idris Elba is reportedly in negotiations to replace Will Smith in the Suicide Squad sequel.

The follow-up, which is being branded as a relaunch, will be helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. Gunn has also written the script.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, Elba met Gunn on Friday and since things went well, the talks began with Warner Bros studio.

The Luther star was the first and only choice for James Gunn and the studio, insiders said.

The move comes a week after Will Smith left the project due to scheduling issues. Smith, who played assassin anti-hero Deadshot, along with Margot Robbie, as Harley Quinn, led the ensemble of the 2016 movie.

The film would mark James Gunn’s return to the director’s chair after Disney sacked him from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on social media.

Suicide Squad 2 is slated to be released on August 6, 2021.