Idris Elba on Luther movie: We go into production in September

Saturday, May 22, 2021
Luther ended its five-season run in 2019 and since then, Idris Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version.

May 22, 2021 9:02:47 pm
LutherIn August last year, Idris Elba confirmed that Luther movie will be made.

British star Idris Elba has revealed that the movie version of his popular detective drama series Luther will start production in September this year.

The BBC series, created by Neil Cross, featured Elba as DCI John Luther, a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind can’t always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions.

“We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it. It’s been a long time coming. We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production,” Idris Elba told Variety.

The show ended its five-season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version.

In August last year, the 48-year-old actor finally confirmed that the movie will be made.

