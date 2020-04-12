Follow Us:
Idris Elba narrates message of hope with Don’t Quit poem

Idris Elba, who revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March, recorded Don't Quit from American poet John Greenleaf Whittier for the BBC. The morale-boosting video was released by the network on Friday.

Idris Elba suicide squad Idris Elba is spreading a message of hope for the people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Idris Elba/Facebook)

British star Idris Elba is spreading a message of hope for the people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old actor, who revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March, recorded Don’t Quit from American poet John Greenleaf Whittier for the BBC, the morale-boosting video of which was released by the network on Friday.

“When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road you’re trudging seems all uphill; when the funds are low but the debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when care is pressing you down a bit, rest if you must but don’t you quit,” Elba said in the 90-second clip.

The video, commissioned by BBC Creative, was released after the UK recorded 980 hospital deaths in a single day on April 10.

It featured a montage of news footage detailing the UK’s fight against COVID-19, including parked airplanes, empty grocery shops and closed markets, as well as uplifting moments such as applauding National Health Service (NHS) workers, violinists playing out their windows during self-isolation and shows continuing without an audience.

