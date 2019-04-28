Idris Elba ties the knot with Sabrina Dhowre

Toggle Menu
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre exchanged vows on Friday at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre exchanged vows on Friday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

British actor Idris Elba has married model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

Images shared by British Vogue on Instagram showed the star of Luther sharing an embrace with Dhowre, a former Miss Vancouver. The magazine says the couple exchanged vows on Friday at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

The bride wore custom gowns by Vera Wang. For the ceremony, she wore a classic white off shoulder gown and later changed into an embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones. Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

The celebrations were spread over three days, with guests attending a “colors of the Souk” dinner the evening before.

Elba proposed last year by dropping to one knee before a screening of his film Yardie at the Rio Cinema in east London.

