Idris Elba on not becoming the next James Bond: It’s because of the color of my skin

Many have speculated that Idris Elba would make the perfect James Bond. Elba stars in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw due in theaters in August.

Idris Elba confirmed in an interview that he will not be the next James Bond.

Even though Idris Elba isn’t trying to become the next James Bond, he’s disheartened that some people don’t think he should be considered for the spy role because he’s black.

The British actor says in the August issue of Vanity Fair that it’s frustrating that there are people who say ”‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin.”

Some have speculated that the Luther star would make the perfect Bond. Elba says although Bond is a coveted, beloved character that he would be fascinated to play, he doesn’t need to put himself in the position of questioning whether a stint as Bond did or didn’t work “because of the color of my skin.”

Elba stars in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw due in theaters in August.

