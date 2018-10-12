Here is Idris Elba’s first look as Hobbs and Shaw villain

Hobbs & Shaw releases on August 2, 2019.

The Fast and the Furious series has a new spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw. Dwayne Johnson revealed the first look of Idris Elba’s bad guy in a new Hobbs and Shaw still. Hobbs & Shaw is based on Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, Johnson and Statham’s characters in the series. Deadpool director David Leitch is helming the film.

The image does not reveal much. Johnson’s caption reads, “I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains. A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and fuck getting along 😈 #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent #HellRaiser. HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019📸 @hhgarcia41”

Elba’s character seems to be leading a group of costumed mercenaries that look like special forces soldiers. There is a dead woman behind him. Elba is not a stranger to playing the antagonist as he has played the primary villain of Star Trek Beyond, the third installment in Star Trek’s reboot movie series.

