Idris Elba could be the first black James Bond

The next James Bond after Daniel Craig retires could well be Idris Elba. Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua revealed a conversation he had with producer Barbara Broccoli (who has produced every 007 film since 1995’s GoldenEye). The Daily Star reports that Broccoli said “it is time” for a non-white actor to take on the role.

Fuqua further discussed who specifically might take up the mantle, to which Broccoli said the move “will happen eventually” and that Elba is the frontrunner. She added, “Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

Elba’s name has been associated with the character ever since Daniel Craig, who will essay the role of the iconic character Daniel Boyle Bond 25 in November next year, said that he’d rather slash his wrists than play James Bond again. Although James Bond in Ian Fleming’s books was white, there is no reason he could not be coloured or, indeed, a woman.

Elba was endorsed by none other than George Clooney for the role back in September last year. He had told Variety, “I think Idris Elba should be the next James Bond. I think it’s insane that you wouldn’t. He’s elegant, handsome and masculine. He would be a perfect James Bond and it would be a great step forward.”

