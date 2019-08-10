Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin team up for Concrete Cowboys

Actor Idris Elba and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin are set to portray father-son duo in the film Concrete Cowboys.

Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, the story is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a black urban horsemanship community which has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years providing a safe haven for the neighbourhood.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Ricky Staub, who has also penned the screenplay with Dan Walser, reported Deadline.

The story follows 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin), who is taken to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where he discovers the city’s vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which flourishes despite the surrounding poverty, violence, and encroachment of gentrification.

The film will be produced by Lee Daniels Entertainment in collaboration with Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.

Greg Renker, Jason Barhydt, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones, Staci Hagenbaugh and Neri will be serving as executive producers.