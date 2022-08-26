scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Idirs Elba’s Beast to release in India on September 2

Beast film follows Dr Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) who has to protect himself and his two teenage daughters from being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa.

Beast filmIdris Elba in a scene of Beast. (Photo: BeastMovie/Twitter)

Hollywood star Idris Elba-fronted survival thriller movie Beast will hit the Indian theatres on September 2. Baltasar Kormakur of Everest fame has directed the Universal Pictures project, based on an original idea by Jaime Primak Sullivan.

The movie features Elba in the lead along with Leah Jeffries, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley in pivotal roles.

The film follows Dr Nate Samuels (Elba) who has to protect himself and his two teenage daughters from being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa.

Will Packer and James Lopez have produced Beast via their Will Packer Productions.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:31:44 pm
In a first, Shankar shoots Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Ram Charan’s RC15 simultaneously

Premium
