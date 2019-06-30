I’d rather do good films: Dave Bautista on starring in Fast and Furious films

The Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has rejected the idea of featuring in Fast and Furious franchise, throwing major shade and saying he would “rather do good films”.
A fan on Twitter propped the professional wrestler-turned-actor as the next entry into the action drama series after John Cena was recently added as a new cast member to the upcoming Fast and Furious 9.
“@TheRock and @JohnCena will get a ‘Fast and Furious’ spin off also and @DaveBautista will Be the villain,” the fan’s post read.
But, on Saturday, Bautista shot down the suggestion with a tweet that also included two “throw up” emojis.
🤢…..thank you for your consideration…🤮 #idratherdogoodfilms https://t.co/7VT0wFG6bY
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 29, 2019
“Thank you for your consideration”, he wrote also with the hashtag: “I’d rather do good films.”
Fast and Furious 9 is slated to be released on May 22, 2020, while the franchise’s first spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will bow on August 1.