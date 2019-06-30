Toggle Menu
I’d rather do good films: Dave Bautista on starring in Fast and Furious films

A fan on Twitter propped Dave Bautista as the next entry into the Fast and Furious series after John Cena was recently added as a new cast member to the upcoming Fast and Furious 9. Bautista shot down the suggestion.

Dave Bautista is not a fan of Fast and Furious franchise. (Photo: Dave Bautista/Instagram)

The Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has rejected the idea of featuring in Fast and Furious franchise, throwing major shade and saying he would “rather do good films”.

A fan on Twitter propped the professional wrestler-turned-actor as the next entry into the action drama series after John Cena was recently added as a new cast member to the upcoming Fast and Furious 9.

“@TheRock and @JohnCena will get a ‘Fast and Furious’ spin off also and @DaveBautista will Be the villain,” the fan’s post read.

But, on Saturday, Bautista shot down the suggestion with a tweet that also included two “throw up” emojis.

“Thank you for your consideration”, he wrote also with the hashtag: “I’d rather do good films.”

Fast and Furious 9 is slated to be released on May 22, 2020, while the franchise’s first spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will bow on August 1.

