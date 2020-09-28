I would love to play James Bond: Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill is confident he would be a suitable replacement for James Bond. (Photo: Henry Cavill/Instagram)

After playing Superman and Sherlock Holmes, Hollywood star Henry Cavill is keen to portray another iconic character in James Bond.

The upcoming Bond movie No Time to Die is set to be actor Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the fictional spy and Cavill is confident he would be a suitable replacement.

In an interview with GQ, the 37-year-old British star recalled auditioning and nearly getting the role when he was in his early 20s.

“If Barbara (Bond producer Barbara Broccoli) and Mike (co-producer Michael G. Wilson) were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting,” Cavill told the publication.

Cavill first played Superman in Man of Steel and followed it up with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He currently stars as Sherlock Holmes in Netlfix film Enola Holmes.

No Time to Die is still scheduled to release in November this year following multiple delays. The coronavirus pandemic may impact the release further though there is no official word on it.

There are many contenders for Bond’s role including Cavill, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.

