I won’t let Instagram be addictive: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston joined photo/video sharing website Instagram last week, and the Hollywood star has already planned a way to not get addicted to the social media platform.

Aniston, who currently has 16 million followers on Instagram, told Los Angeles Times that she keeps different mobile phones for office and work to avoid getting hooked on the internet.

“I won’t let it be addictive. I decided to get two different phones. So one sits in my office and when that (Instagramming) has to happen, I’ll commit to that,” she said.

The star reached one million followers in just 45 minutes of making debut on Instagram. She has received over a million likes each on her two posts.