I wasn’t hugely surprised: Jude Law on COVID-19 pandemic

Actor Jude Law says he was forewarned by scientific experts about the possibility of a pandemic happening in real world when he worked in Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion. The 2011 medical thriller, about the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus, has come back in public consciousness as the world grapples with the coronavirus.

The film, predictably, is enjoying a spike in popularity.

Contagion featured an ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard, Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle.

Law, who essayed the role of corrupt conspiracy theorist Alan Krumwiede, discussed the movie during a career overview video for GQ.

“There was absolutely the sense that this was going to happen. The great scientists on set with us who had worked with Scott (Z Burns) the writer and Steven were very learned and experienced individuals who knew what to expect. And they all said to us that this was going to happen — and it was a case of when rather than if,” the 47-year-old actor said.

“The way they described it, which is exactly as it has happened, just made sense. What’s scary is you learn in a set like that because you’re being advised by experts, but it doesn’t necessarily sit,” he added.

Law further said that he was terrified after making the film and it took time for his fear to subside.

“When 2020 started, and we heard about what was initially happening in China, what fast became apparent around the world, it rang alarm bells. Unfortunately, I wasn’t hugely surprised,” he added.

According to John Hopkins University, there have been over 61 million coronavirus cases all over the world. The global death toll stands at 1,442,671.

